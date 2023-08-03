Video Ad Feedback
Pilot explains what it's like to fly into the world's 'most dangerous' airport
As treacherous as is the climb Mount Everest, it's perhaps just as daunting to fly into base camp. A pilot explains why the Lukla Airport in Nepal is so treacherous for aircrafts.
01:52 - Source: CNN
