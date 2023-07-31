Video Ad Feedback
This 1940s train was the most famous in the world. Here's how you can ride it
In the 1940s, the 20th Century Limited was "the most famous train in the world," even creating the first "red carpet" to set itself apart. Thanks to restoration efforts, train lovers can now travel back in time and experience it for themselves.
