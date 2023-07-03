Video Ad Feedback
See what traveling in France is like now
For many visitors, the sights of fiery and violent protests across France over the fatal shooting of a teenager were not part of the itinerary. CNN's Michael Holmes has more.
02:43 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See what traveling in France is like now
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Losing the 21st century': Fareed examines the state of Russian society
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows helicopters over Kabul as US Embassy evacuated during 2021 withdrawal
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Confrontation flares up between police and protesters in France
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows enormous crowds in France over teenager's killing
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
LGBTQ+ man describes why life in Uganda is 'hell'
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I made a mistake.' Influencer terminates Shein contract after sponsored trip
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what a rare deep-sea octopus nursery looks like
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Violence breaks out after video shows Paris traffic stop turning fatal
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilgrimage interrupted by monkey trying to steal clothes
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Macron says a global agenda is 'impossible' without US-China cooperation
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Survivors point blame at Greek coast guard over migrant boat sinking
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN