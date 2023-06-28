Video Ad Feedback
This man waited 18 hours, then had a plane to himself. See what it was like
Realtor Phil Stringer found himself the only passenger on a plane from Oklahoma City to Charlotte, North Carolina after he says every passenger gave up on the American Airlines flight during the 17-hour and 52-minute delay. Stringer spoke to CNN affiliate WSOC about his journey.
02:02 - Source: WSOC
