VIDEO THUMBNAIL Port Lockroy 3
Penguins, postcards and no internet: Would you apply for this job?
Every year thousands of people apply to be part of a small team that runs and maintains a heritage site in Antarctica which includes a post office and a gift shop. CNN followed the 2022 successful candidates as they embarked on their journey to Port Lockroy.
03:52 - Source: CNN
New Explorers 8 videos
worlds oldest hotel 02
See what it's like to stay at the world's oldest hotel
01:55
- Source: CNN
world record/seven wonders
See man break world record by visiting Seven Wonders in seven days
00:57
- Source: CNN
80 days at 80 orig thumb
Traveling grandmas visit 8 world wonders on the trip of a lifetime
01:54
- Source: CNN
01 Six Flags Magic Mountain
This park is paradise for hardcore roller coaster fans
02:20
- Source: CNN
hybrid eclipse
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
- Source: CNN
Luke Czepiela of Poland lands as first person in history an airplane (a CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL) on the helipad of the Burj al Arab Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 14, 2023. // Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202303140492 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pilot makes history after landing on top of a 56-story hotel
00:53
- Source: CNN
Jungle Bubbles at Dawn(3)
You can camp next to elephants in these 'Jungle Bubbles'
01:33
- Source: CNN