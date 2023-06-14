Penguins, postcards and no internet: Would you apply for this job?
Every year thousands of people apply to be part of a small team that runs and maintains a heritage site in Antarctica which includes a post office and a gift shop. CNN followed the 2022 successful candidates as they embarked on their journey to Port Lockroy.
