See BTS superfans' 'pilgrimage' to Seoul
June 13 marks the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut. Fans from all over the world are arriving in Seoul to celebrate the occasion and thousands will even follow in the footsteps of BTS, carrying out a so-called "pilgrimage." CNN's Paula Hancocks looks back on a remarkably successful decade for the band.
02:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
See BTS superfans' 'pilgrimage' to Seoul
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch some of Berlusconi's iconic moments
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why scientists are putting 'pants' on these poison frogs
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man sitting next to passenger who opened door mid-flight speaks out
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN