mont saint michel france 1000 years cprog lon orig cw
One of France's most impressive monuments turns 1,000
The historic Mont Saint-Michael Abbey, located in Normandy, north France, celebrates 1,000 years since construction first began.
00:54 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
mont saint michel france 1000 years cprog lon orig cw
One of France's most impressive monuments turns 1,000
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes present US President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5.
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spam call phone STOCK
Text message scams are on the rise. Here's what you can do to prevent them
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ac giggle vpx
Anderson Cooper gets a surprise on live tv that makes him giggle
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr phil ISO wallace
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ESPN Nightcap Thumb
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Everest Rescue 2
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno ISO wtcw
Jay Leno shows his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Cupcake Crimes 2
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a comprehensive review of the opioid painkillers that triggered the nation's ongoing drug overdose epidemic is in the works. But FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faces skepticism about the long-promised review from lawmakers, experts and advocates after years of delay. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carnival passenger vpx
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nova scotia wildfire thumb vpx
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN