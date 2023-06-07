The lower level allows travellers to stretch out their legs on a footstall in front of them.
Would you fly in these double-decker airplane seats?
Chaise Longue's double-decker airplane seating design drew heavy criticism when it debuted in 2022. CNN Travel's Francesca Street tried out an updated prototype to see if sitting below the person in front of you could be the future of air travel.
01:26 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
The lower level allows travellers to stretch out their legs on a footstall in front of them.
Would you fly in these double-decker airplane seats?
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN