Walk through the ancient alleyways of this historic Jeddah neighborhood
Built over a thousand years ago, Jeddah's Al Balad neighborhood boasts breathtaking architecture. Follow local filmmaker Fehr AlMehdar as he explores the city's ancient pathways, uncovering the rich heritage and royal past of this hidden treasure.
Source: CNN
