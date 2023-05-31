video thumbnail italy forgotten villages
Europe is investing 20 million euros in these 'forgotten villages.' See what they're like
The EU is injecting 20 million euro into twenty one abandoned medieval Italian villages to attract new residents, students and the culturally curious. CNN visited a few of them to see how they're trying to attract new tourists.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
