Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
The door of an Asiana Airlines jet opened as it was coming into land in Daegu, South Korea, leaving wind whipping through the plane's cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests, video of the incident shows.
00:37 - Source: CNN
