titanic escaneo digital
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
Anderson Cooper 360
A team of scientists have used deep sea mapping to create "an exact 'Digital Twin' of the Titanic wreck for the first time," according to a press release from deep sea investigators Magellan and filmmakers Atlantic Productions. Historians believe that it may provide some answers to the mysterious 1912 sinking of the luxury passenger liner that killed more than 1,500 people.
00:39 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
titanic escaneo digital
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump aide on 'the million-dollar question' in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump maggie haberman split
Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Women sterilized Cohen vpx 2
A wave of young women are opting for sterilization. Here's why
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KJU vpx 3
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos
See Rep. George Santos speak after expulsion referral to House Ethics Committee
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)
Royal commentator on why paparazzi want pictures of Harry and Meghan
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher's defense attorney Tim Parlatore speaks to the media after opening arguments in the soldier's court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California , U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kayla unbehaun cnntm
This girl was kidnapped 6 years ago. Hear how her father found her
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Banko Brown
Video captures struggle before Walgreens security guard kills suspected shoplifter
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Missouri classroom teacher video Broaddus dnt
Video recorded by student shows teacher using n-word at least twice in class
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A memorial is seen outside of a Sonic in Keene, Texas.
12-year-old charged with murder of Sonic Drive-In employee. CNN reporter explains
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mass shooting gun tracing atf contd orig dp mg_00024716.png
Believe it or not, this is how the US is tracing gun crimes
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta brain 05/16
Hear physician explain new research clue on Alzheimer's disease
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cia recruitment video vpx 3
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old opened fire in the northwestern New Mexico community, killing multiple people and injuring others, before law enforcement fatally shot the suspect. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Teen gunman 'roamed' through neighborhood prior to shooting spree, says New Mexico police chief