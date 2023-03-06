torta ahogada sandwich eva longoria origseriesfilms_00000728.png
This legendary sandwich was created by accident
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Torta ahogada, a drowned sandwich, is the most popular street food in Jalisco. The legend is the bread fell into a red sauce and the dish was born. "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
02:23 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico 18 videos
torta ahogada sandwich eva longoria origseriesfilms_00000728.png
This legendary sandwich was created by accident
02:23
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM tamales 2
Eva Longoria feeds production crew. One first-timer forgets to do this
00:59
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM muxes 2
Actress meets a community identifying as a third gender
02:32
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM string cheese 1
See how these farmers make gooey string cheese by hand
03:57
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM grasshopper
Watch Eva Longoria try grasshoppers
02:13
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
cheese rind searching for mexico eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004209.png
Dutch cheese is the secret to this beloved Mexican dish
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Oaxacan-style heirloom tomato salad
Eva Longoria calls this vegan salad 'the perfect dish'
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yucatan mexico cochinita pibil eva longoria origseriesfilms_00002530
A 'crockpot in the ground' make this famous local dish
00:51
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
06 Eva Longoria searching for mexico portrait
Hear why Eva Longoria and her husband fight over tortillas
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
searching for mexico churros 02
Watch Eva Longoria's son enjoy his favorite dessert
00:37
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
eva longoria mexico city 4
Actress and her husband reminisce about their first date
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Searching for Mexico conchas 2
Actress reveals daily ritual when she's in Mexico City
00:40
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
eva longoria vpx
Actress: What Democrats get wrong about the Latino vote
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 mexico city tower of skulls
Archaeologists reveal new section of Aztec skull tower
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Izamal, nicknamed La Ciudad Amarilla (the Yellow City), is a small town in the state of Yucatan, Mexico.
Izamal, a Mexican magical town
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
day of the dead san miguel mexico
Day of the Dead: How they celebrate in Mexico
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
image aperi restaurant san miguel de allende
The art of molecular gastronomy in San Miguel
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN