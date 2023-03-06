Watch Eva Longoria try grasshoppers
Eva Longoria samples a local dish that's a leaf layered with cheese and grasshoppers. The insects give it a crunch. "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.
02:13 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
