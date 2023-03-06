aperol spritz eva longoria searching for mexico origseriesfilms_00002610.png
'Stanley Tucci has to see this': Longoria says in Mexico
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Eva Longoria tries a smoked Aperol spritz in Veracruz, Mexico. "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
00:47 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico 20 videos
aperol spritz eva longoria searching for mexico origseriesfilms_00002610.png
'Stanley Tucci has to see this': Longoria says in Mexico
00:47
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
tequila distillery eva longoria searching for mexico origseriesfilms_00005812.png
This is how tequila gets its color and name
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tacos come in many regional variations. You may know the version made with beef called birria that's all the rage in the US. Eva Longoria traveled to Mexico's western state of Jalisco to try what most believe is the original birria.
This dish is a spicy food lover's dream
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
torta ahogada sandwich eva longoria origseriesfilms_00000728.png
This legendary sandwich was created by accident
02:23
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 Eva Longoria Searching for Mexico recipes Nuevo Leon STILL
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nuevo leon mexico tacos origseriesfilms_00011815.png
Eva Longoria: 'These are the best tortillas I've ever had'
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SFM tamales 2
Eva Longoria feeds production crew. One first-timer forgets to do this
00:59
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM muxes 2
Actress meets a community identifying as a third gender
02:32
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM string cheese 1
See how these farmers make gooey string cheese by hand
03:57
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
SFM grasshopper
Watch Eva Longoria try grasshoppers
02:13
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
cheese rind searching for mexico eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004209.png
Dutch cheese is the secret to this beloved Mexican dish
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Oaxacan-style heirloom tomato salad
Eva Longoria calls this vegan salad 'the perfect dish'
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yucatan mexico cochinita pibil eva longoria origseriesfilms_00002530
A 'crockpot in the ground' make this famous local dish
00:51
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
06 Eva Longoria searching for mexico portrait
Hear why Eva Longoria and her husband fight over tortillas
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
searching for mexico churros 02
Watch Eva Longoria's son enjoy his favorite dessert
00:37
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
eva longoria mexico city 4
Actress and her husband reminisce about their first date
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Searching for Mexico conchas 2
Actress reveals daily ritual when she's in Mexico City
00:40
Now playing
- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
eva longoria vpx
Actress: What Democrats get wrong about the Latino vote
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN