Sweet meets savory with this unique dish
Veracruz, Mexico, is the birthplace of vanilla. In this region, surprisingly versatile vanilla is added to everything to enhance the flavor from salad dressing to coffee, pasta and even chicken. "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
03:09 - Source: CNN
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico 20 videos
Sweet meets savory with this unique dish
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how tequila gets its color and name
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
This dish is a spicy food lover's dream
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
This legendary sandwich was created by accident
02:23
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eva Longoria: 'These are the best tortillas I've ever had'
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eva Longoria feeds production crew. One first-timer forgets to do this
00:59
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Actress meets a community identifying as a third gender
02:32
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
See how these farmers make gooey string cheese by hand
03:57
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Watch Eva Longoria try grasshoppers
02:13
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Dutch cheese is the secret to this beloved Mexican dish
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eva Longoria calls this vegan salad 'the perfect dish'
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
A 'crockpot in the ground' make this famous local dish
00:51
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Eva Longoria and her husband fight over tortillas
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Eva Longoria's son enjoy his favorite dessert
00:37
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Actress and her husband reminisce about their first date
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actress reveals daily ritual when she's in Mexico City
00:40
Now playing- Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Actress: What Democrats get wrong about the Latino vote
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN