Nairobi, Kenya. Young elephant feeding.
Video Ad Feedback
60-Second Vacation: Nairobi, Kenya
From downtown Nairobi to its stunning national park, take a 60-second mini tour of Kenya's capital. Video filmed by Alex Lee.
01:00 - Source: CNN
60-Second Vacation 41 videos
Nairobi, Kenya. Young elephant feeding.
Video Ad Feedback
60-Second Vacation: Nairobi, Kenya
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taktshang Goemba(Tiger's Nest Monastery), Monastery, Bhutan, in a mountain cliff.
Video Ad Feedback
Sustainable travel in beautiful Bhutan
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ALAPPUZHA, INDIA: TO GO WITH India-tourism-safety-boats,sched by Jeemon Jacob This photo taken 29 December, 2006 shows tourists enjoying a ride aboard a houseboat in the backwaters of Alappuzha, some 150 kms north of Thiruvananthapuram, capital of India's southern state of Kerala. It's a dream holiday for those who can afford to fork out as much a 500 USD a day to float through the palm-fringed backwaters of India's southern Kerala state. The New Delhi goverment has made Kerala a highlight of its hugely successful "Incredible India" promotion campaign across the world. But the incredible side of India extends to more than its lush green tropical landscapes. An inspection of the boats by a state regulator - after a recent tragedy left 18 dead - found many lack fire equipment, licenses and food permits. AFP PHOTO/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Exploring the backwaters of Kerala
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ALAPPUZHA, INDIA: TO GO WITH India-tourism-safety-boats,sched by Jeemon Jacob This photo taken 29 December, 2006 shows tourists enjoying a ride aboard a houseboat in the backwaters of Alappuzha, some 150 kms north of Thiruvananthapuram, capital of India's southern state of Kerala. It's a dream holiday for those who can afford to fork out as much a 500 USD a day to float through the palm-fringed backwaters of India's southern Kerala state. The New Delhi goverment has made Kerala a highlight of its hugely successful "Incredible India" promotion campaign across the world. But the incredible side of India extends to more than its lush green tropical landscapes. An inspection of the boats by a state regulator - after a recent tragedy left 18 dead - found many lack fire equipment, licenses and food permits. AFP PHOTO/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Sri Lanka's stunning south coast
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ALAPPUZHA, INDIA: TO GO WITH India-tourism-safety-boats,sched by Jeemon Jacob This photo taken 29 December, 2006 shows tourists enjoying a ride aboard a houseboat in the backwaters of Alappuzha, some 150 kms north of Thiruvananthapuram, capital of India's southern state of Kerala. It's a dream holiday for those who can afford to fork out as much a 500 USD a day to float through the palm-fringed backwaters of India's southern Kerala state. The New Delhi goverment has made Kerala a highlight of its hugely successful "Incredible India" promotion campaign across the world. But the incredible side of India extends to more than its lush green tropical landscapes. An inspection of the boats by a state regulator - after a recent tragedy left 18 dead - found many lack fire equipment, licenses and food permits. AFP PHOTO/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Exploring the wonders of West Bengal
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kerala 1
Video Ad Feedback
Kerala: Tropical beaches, trekking and wildlife
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tokyo cityscape
Video Ad Feedback
Tokyo 60-Second Vacation
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanagawa
Video Ad Feedback
Kanagawa 60-Second Vacation
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RESTRICTED -- Anse Beach, Seychelles
Video Ad Feedback
The Seychelles: Perfect beaches, perfect ocean
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tara, Serbia
Video Ad Feedback
Serbia's stunning scenery
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serbia images
Video Ad Feedback
Serbia's stunning stretch of the Danube
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN