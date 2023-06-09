fairmont maldives sustainability lab_00003026.png
Inside Maldives' new Sustainability Lab
Located inside the Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, this lab uses special machinery to turn plastic waste into souvenirs, furniture and school supplies.
00:52 - Source: CNN
