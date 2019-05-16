twa hotel 2019
Video Ad Feedback
Take a tour inside the TWA hotel at JFK, now open
The TWA terminal closed in 2001, but it's suddenly sprung back to life as a swanky hotel. Developers paid close attention to authenticity and retro cool.
02:33 - Source: CNN
Traveling during coronavirus 17 videos
twa hotel 2019
Video Ad Feedback
Take a tour inside the TWA hotel at JFK, now open
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Three travel bloggers share their experiences of traveling while Asian
Video Ad Feedback
Traveling while Asian during the pandemic
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UK announces quarantine for travelers from Spain. CNN speaks to travelers at airport
Video Ad Feedback
Travelers react to UK restriction on travel from Spain
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
richard quest first flight
Video Ad Feedback
Richard Quest's emotional return to flying
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
niagara falls us canada boats
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows contrast in how US and Canada handle pandemic
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
egypt reopening tourism pyramids coronavirus covid 19 Holmes PKG intl ldn vpx_00013509.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Fancy a holiday? Egypt is reopening with precautions
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paris france eiffel tower reopening coronavirus covid 19 pandemic lockdown Vanier pkg intl ldn vpx_00001618.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Fancy a peek from the top of Eiffel Tower? You'll need to earn it
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spain Valencia beach coronavirus drone Shubert lkl intl hnk vpx_00003004.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Drones used on beach to ensure social distancing
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta road trip town hall june 25
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Gupta demonstrates how to stay safe on a road trip
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cherry blossom wuhan digital video
Video Ad Feedback
Wuhan cherry blossoms bloom
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zookeeper dance
Video Ad Feedback
Zookeeper's dance routine goes viral
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Japan coronavirus fish market sushi slump Essig pkg intl hnk vpx_00000506.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Pandemic hurts sushi joints in Japan
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cars line up to cross into the US at the US/Canada border on February 25, 2017, in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there has been a significant increase over the past few months in the number of people illegally crossing the border, mostly in Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
U.S.-Canada border closes
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp TSR.Todd.coronavirus.shelter.in.place.is.it.okay.to.go.outside_00001528.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Shelter-in-place explained
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
https://twitter.com/thechungsta/status/1239707252065525762
Video Ad Feedback
Delta passenger claims coronavirus exposure
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 KLM Boeing 747
Video Ad Feedback
Being on a ghost flight
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Passengers describe long waits during screenings at Chicago's O'Hare airport.
Video Ad Feedback
Chaos at airports after travel ban
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN