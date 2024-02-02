Video Ad Feedback
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
Apple's Vision Pro headset is the first new product in seven years. CEO Tim Cook will have to prove that a device that blends both virtual and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world, is indeed the future of computing.
03:25 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rockstar reveals her worry about Swift-Kelce relationship
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Marriage proposal video goes hilariously wrong thanks to wandering raccoon
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A toddler got stuck in a claw machine. See what happened next
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video shows dog owner clinging to car hood during dognapping
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elmo sparks online frenzy after asking 'how is everyone doing?'
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tennis legend laughs off struggle to fit into expensive skirt
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocked': Daughter of comedy legend speaks out after AI-generated special
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' laments the coming end of football season
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why there's more than meets the eye to the colors of the Super Bowl logo
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drivers on highway get unusual animal sighting after truck fire
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police officer walks in on an armed robbery in progress. See what happens next
01:41
Now playing- Source: KABC
Video Ad Feedback
'What an idiot': Vandal gets dose of instant karma
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet 'Corporate Erin,' the TikTok phenomenon triggering corporate workers
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Catfight at a cat show as feline slaps judge. See the moment
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN