nasa cat video vpx
Video Ad Feedback
NASA just beamed a cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away in space
NASA has, for the first time, streamed a video from deep space using a laser. At the time of transmission, the distance between NASA's Psyche mission spacecraft and Earth was nearly 19 million miles - 80 times the distance between Earth and the moon.
00:50 - Source: CNN
Space 18 videos
nasa cat video vpx
Video Ad Feedback
NASA just beamed a cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away in space
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Balloon Fiesta Eclipse Thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
Watch an eclipse pass over the world's largest balloon festival
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Mars Express Flyover
Video Ad Feedback
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Psyche Launch 03
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: NASA launches spacecraft to visit the metal asteroid Psyche
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Project Kuiper, Amazon's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband initiative, is preparing to put its first two satellites into space during its "Protoflight" mission.
Video Ad Feedback
How Amazon could end SpaceX's monopoly
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is helped out of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft just minutes after he Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Video Ad Feedback
Why record-setting astronaut was told to 'keep your mouth shut' upon returning to Earth
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa asteroid 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crew-6 undocks from the International Space Station on September 3.
Video Ad Feedback
See moment 4 astronauts undock from ISS
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ufo sighting
Video Ad Feedback
This is a sign the Pentagon is taking UFOs seriously
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen here in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the next Mars helicopter will look like
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
artemis ii crew
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks with Artemis II crew
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of Dimorphos as the DART spacecraft hurtled towards it on Monday, September 26.
Video Ad Feedback
'We have impact': DART successfully alters orbit of asteroid
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa telescope images
Video Ad Feedback
'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Spectators watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. - NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A large pink; speckled galaxy resembling a wheel with with a small; inner oval; with dusty blue in between on the right; with two smaller spiral galaxies about the same size to the left against a black background.
Video Ad Feedback
Stunning image shows result of two galaxies colliding
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black hole audio nasa new day
Video Ad Feedback
Eerie audio is what a black hole sounds like, NASA says
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA Venus images
Video Ad Feedback
See the first images of the surface of Venus
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business