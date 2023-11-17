antisemitic protests DC
Hate groups are weaponizing AI to stoke antisemitism in the wake of Hamas attacks
Hate groups are leveraging advances in artificial intelligence to stoke antisemitism in the US amid tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers' rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. With tensions soaring over issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade, the leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to hold at least three hours of talks at the Filoli country estate on the city's outskirts. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden called Xi a 'dictator.' See how China reacted
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Trendsetter Engineering Inc. on November 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Former President Trump's visit to Houston marks his second stop in Texas since earlier this year. The visit comes as his sons Don Jr. and Eric testified at his civil fraud in New York trial today. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after a judge ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
chris christie ip 11/16
Christie surges in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
Santos Raju INTV vpx 1
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
Eight juveniles were arrested and charged with murder in Las Vegas following the death of Jonathan Lewis, a Rancho High School student who was beaten to death on November 1st, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in a press conference Tuesday.
What we know about the 17-year-old killed over stolen headphones
wray higgins split 1116
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
diddy sean combs biden trump orig kj_00002120
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies allegations of rape and abuse in lawsuit by former girlfriend
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
Video thumbnail DNC protest 11 16 2023
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
comer moskowitz split vpx
'You look like a Smurf': It's tense on Capitol Hill. CNN anchor explains why
01 markwayne mullin fight 1114
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
Syria strikes
Video shows US striking targets in Syria affiliated with Iran
tim burchett mccarthy accusation intv thumb vpx
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
Gaza Robertson pkg
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
trump honig 0718 split
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
Fatimah/ guest
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
