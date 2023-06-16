tiktok dads thumb 1
Why millions are searching for the 'internet dad multiverse'
Nick Cho and Summer Clayton have found millions of followers by creating content as surrogate online father figures. And they're not alone. From offering practical advice, to elevating dad jokes, or just sharing wholesome content, online dads are helping redefine fatherhood and taking it online.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with healthy relationships 13 videos
lbb break up brain 01
What happens to your brain when someone breaks your heart
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
baby laughter 3
Baby laughter has a deep meaning. And it's not what you expect
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 online dating profiel profile copy
Here's why these photos can make for a bad dating profile
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Getting Over a Breakup Thumb 3
An influencer put 6 months of her heartache on YouTube
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dating political views awkward couple
This one mistake could be ruining your online dating life. Here's how to fix it
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog behavior dogs eyes scan 1
Does my dog love me? Brain scans say...
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
poppy harlow parenting tips lbb 05
3 things Poppy Harlow learned to become a better parent
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta acts of kindness 1
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain how acts of kindness affect a key part of the brain
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling interracial love baháʼí faith origseriesfilms_00045428.png
This couple has the secret to everlasting love
06:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chloe melas 003
Infertility advice: Experts share ways to cope
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alisyn camerota panel 2
CNN anchors open up about infertility struggles
06:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arthur C Brooks ACFC desk
What extroverts and introverts can learn from each other
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN