Neuroscientists test out brain-reading AI on CNN reporter
Neuroscientists at the University of Texas in Austin have figured out a way to translate scans of brain activity into words using the very same artificial intelligence technology that powers the groundbreaking chatbot ChatGPT. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.
04:52 - Source: CNN
