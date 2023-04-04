CNN speaks with Artemis II crew
NASA announced the four astronauts who will helm the first crewed moon mission in five decades, queuing up the quartet to begin training for the historic Artemis II lunar flyby that is set to take off in November 2024. CNN Senior National Correspondent Ed Lavandera has more.
