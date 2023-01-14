How good is ChatGPT?
Millions have been using the new AI technology ChatGPT for everything from songwriting to this CNN commentary. "It's good for people trying to generate huge amounts of text that doesn't have to be especially convincing very quickly," says Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist Max Chafkin, but also "it makes stuff up."
06:01
