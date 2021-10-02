former google engineer youtube misinformation ban osullivan dnt ac360 vpx_00001730
He worked on YouTube's algorithm. Now he says the company failed on misinformation
Anderson Cooper 360
Days after YouTube banned misinformation about coronavirus and vaccines on its site, questions remain about what effect it may have this far into the pandemic. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spoke to a former Google engineer who worked on the YouTube algorithm about the development.
