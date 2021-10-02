Video Ad Feedback
He worked on YouTube's algorithm. Now he says the company failed on misinformation
Days after YouTube banned misinformation about coronavirus and vaccines on its site, questions remain about what effect it may have this far into the pandemic. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spoke to a former Google engineer who worked on the YouTube algorithm about the development.
04:11 - Source: CNN
Misinformation Watch 16 videos
He worked on YouTube's algorithm. Now he says the company failed on misinformation
CNN reporter on Q's return: 'As dumb as it is dangerous'
YouTube removes video from Jan. 6 committee
CNN reporter reveals likely origin of the QAnon slogan 'WWG1WGA'
How these Ukrainian journalists combat Russia's disinformation war
Obama warns the foundation of democracy is at risk like never before
The rise and fall of RT America, a Russia-backed TV network
Russia resurfaces debunked conspiracy to justify Ukraine invasion
Fake images show 'CNN' reports on Ukraine that never happened
How the invasion is testing Russia's propaganda machine
These students are learning how to spot misinformation
Joe Rogan gets fact-checked in real time
Think this airplane altercation looks fake? That's because it is
What a fake 2016 BLM rally tells us about Russian disinformation
QAnon believers gathered to see something physically impossible
Covid-19 vaccine or her marriage: The impossible choice she had to make
