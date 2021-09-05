CNN Underscored: Top tested computers on the market

cnn underscored mike bruno personal computers sot req_00003714.png
A group of researchers have developed a new material they say is as soft as standard sewing thread and can be worn and washed like normal clothing, but it's as strong as kevlar and as conductive as many metals — and could eventually make athletic apparel into smart "wearables."
The so-called "carbon nanotube threads" work similarly to the wires in a heart-rate measuring electrocardiogram (EKG) device but instead of having to be patched onto the skin, they can be sewn into a T-shirt and worn like normal athleticwear, according to researchers at a lab at the Rice University Brown School of Engineering. And unlike wires, the threads can comfortably move with the wearer, and be washed, stretched and worn repeatedly without breaking down.
