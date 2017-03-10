MOJAVE DESERT, UNITED STATES: A massive 70 meter (230 foot) diameter parabolic antenna transmits commands and data communications to various spacecraft including the Mars Global Surveyor, Galileo, and the Voyagers, at the Goldstone Deep Space Network complex in the Mojave Desert near Barstow, California. The antenna, one of ten ranging from 11 to 70 meters in diameter at the complex, most recently gained attention when it was used in attempts to contact the failed Mars Polar Lander spacecraft and Deep Space Two microprobes conducted by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. AFP PHOTO/SCOTT NELSON (Photo credit should read Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images)
NASA locates missing spacecraft
NASA used a high-powered radar signal to locate India's missing Chandrayaan-1 unmanned lunar orbiter.
00:52 - Source: CNN
