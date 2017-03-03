Medicaid changes could yank kids' dental care
Hellosmile is a pediatric health care startup that serves 50,000 kids in New York City's low-income neighborhoods. With concerns over Medicaid funding under Trump, hellosmile's future remains uncertain.
04:05
