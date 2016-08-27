Could humans live on newly discovered exoplanet?
Astronomers are thrilled with the discovery of a new planet. Why does this matter? Prof. Michael Shara tells CNN's Jonathan Mann.
05:00 - Source: CNN
Amazing Outer Space 16 videos
Could humans live on newly discovered exoplanet?
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA shoots first 8K video of Earth
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why did NASA launch 450,000 gallons of water?
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch NASA launch cargo ship into space
00:34
Now playing- Source: HLN
SpaceX rocket launch lights up evening sky
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Robot sends new images from asteroid's surface
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bizarre' hexagon topping Saturn's north pole
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
60 years of NASA's history in 120 seconds
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch NASA launch probe that will explore sun
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning virtual tour of the Lagoon Nebula
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen: The sun is not silent
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Breathtaking virtual tour of the Moon in 4K
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA mission discovers Jupiter's inner secrets
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Scientists detect 'fingerprint' of earliest light in the universe
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Super blue blood moon' lights up the skies
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's in a moon's name?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN