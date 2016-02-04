technology predicts 911 call locations pkg_00003205.jpg
New technology predicts future 911 call locations
Technology hopes to predict the location of incoming 911 calls and speed up ambulance response time. CNN affiliate WLUK reports.
01:30 - Source: WLUK
The World of Technology 15 videos
technology predicts 911 call locations pkg_00003205.jpg
New technology predicts future 911 call locations
01:30
Now playing
- Source: WLUK
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: An attendee inspects the new Nexus 5X phone during a Google media event on September 29, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled its 2015 smartphone lineup, the Nexus 5x and Nexus 6P, the new Chromecast and new Android 6.0 Marshmallow software features. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Is your smartphone spying on you?
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smart devices can be hard on the body_00011726.jpg
Smart devices can be hard on the body
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
freedom project photo dna spc_00011423.jpg
'Game-changing' technology identifies child abusers
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ky teen invents low cost hearing aid venkatakrishnan intv_00005806.jpg
Teenager invents cost-cutting hearing aid
04:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arca space hoverboard vstan orig bb_00000000.jpg
New $20K hoverboard really flies
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
driverless car marsh dnt lead_00001926.jpg
Take a ride in a driverless car
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
japan robot revolution made in japan ripley pkg_00025522.jpg
A brave new world in robot technology
08:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robot waits in line for apple iphone 6s dnt_00001407.jpg
Woman sends robot to wait in iPhone 6s line
01:00
Now playing
- Source: KGO
porsche concept frankfurt car show electric
The future of supercars: Electric or petrol?
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot football players concussions orig_00003018.jpg
Robot helps football players avoid concussions
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rubiks cube solving robot pkg_00001528.jpg
9-year-old creates a Rubik's Cube solving robot
01:16
Now playing
- Source: KMBC
hitchbot robot beheaded philadelphia orig pkg_00010715.jpg
HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, beheaded in the U.S.
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of airliners 4
Will we be flying in this in 2030?
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
solar impulse 2 plane bertrand piccard orig_00000816.jpg
Solar plane hopes to circumnavigate the globe
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN