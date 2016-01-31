This image provides a global "snapshot" of weather patterns across the planet. Here, bluish-white water ice clouds hang above the Tharsis volcanoes.
Should humans even try to move to Mars?
Elon Musk and his company, Space-X, want to put a human on Mars by 2025. But should we? CNN's Jonathan Mann talks to Planetary Society Senior Editor Emily Lakdawalla.
03:19 - Source: CNN
What it's like to live on Mars 16 videos
A team of six people emerge from a year-long Mars simulation in Hawaii.
Mock Mars crew returns to civilization after one year
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa space launch system rocket mars vstan orig cws_00003329
Is this the ship that will take humans to Mars?
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erin dnt carroll mars one 100 candidates_00011809.jpg
Meet candidates for one-way trip to Mars
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mars one mission video
Mars candidate: I'm just an average guy
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mars one illustration
Meet the Mars One candidates
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erin dnt carroll mars reality show _00002518.jpg
Group aims to land on Mars by 2025
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa mars helicopter explore orig nws_00002621.jpg
The helicopter that could explore Mars
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp GPS Moonshots Mars HiSeas_00001130.jpg
GPS Moonshots: Living on Mars
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp GPS Moonshots Bolden SOT_00000406.jpg
GPS Moonshots: Sending astronauts to Mars
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A mosaic of the Schiaparelli Hemisphere of the planet Mars, showing the Schiaparelli Crater, circa 1980. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Robot farmers destined for Mars?
01:39
Now playing
- Source: KUSA
lok machado orion test flight_00000730.jpg
Orion capsule could put us on Mars
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pkg future of travel mars space elon musk mission_00004327.jpg
Mars? Is Elon Musk nuts?
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of travel overview 2
What the future of travel looks like
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
udas.india.mars.miss_00003820.jpg
India enters Mars orbit on first attempt
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michaela Musilova is a scientist at the Mars Desert Research Station.
See what it's like to live on Mars
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN