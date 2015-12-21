ocean row 1
How to row a boat across an ocean
Cutting edge designs are allowing specialized ocean rowing kayaks to travel thousands of miles.
03:45 - Source: CNN
Explore the future of adventure 12 videos
ocean row 1
How to row a boat across an ocean
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Future of Adventure World View 4
Ditch the rocket, take a balloon to space
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wingboard 1
Wingboarding - the next extreme sport in the sky
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of adventure kim chambers swims 01
She swims with sharks before breakfast
04:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Future of Adventure wetsuit 2
An airbag you wear
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Future of Adventure wetsuit 2
This wetsuit saves the environment while you surf
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Future of Adventure concept bike 4
Is this the smartest bike in the world?
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Future of Adventure exosuit 1
Iron Man for the ocean
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deepflight 3
Personal submarine brings ocean exploration to all
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wingsuit 1
These handmade suits give you wings
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
river surf 3
A surfing paradise in the mountains?
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
foa drone 1
How to star in your next vacation video
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN