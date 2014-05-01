Game Faces: Jake Kazdal
Game developer Jake Kazdal tells us about the game he always wanted to make: "Galak-Z".
02:14 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Game Faces: Jake Kazdal
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tucci learns the proper way to taste olive oil
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family buys $1.3 million home and then starts getting creepy letters
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden turns to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters. Defense official calls Musk 'a loose cannon'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Motorola rollable phone can change size with a press of a button
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk's new stinky perfume sells out
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massive whale-shaped plane appears in the sky for first time in over a decade
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Social media reacts to Fox News contributors $28 Taco Bell lunch
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN