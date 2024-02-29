Jodie Foster Kali Reis
Jodie Foster & Kali Reis on kicking butt in 'True Detective'
Amanpour
Oscar-winning actor Jodie Foster and champion boxer Kali Reis talk teaming up for "True Detective: Night Country".
Amanpour Wright
'We're a myth-making state': Lawrence Wright on Texas
11:57
Amanpour Lazzarini
Halting UNRWA services would only 'plant the seed for further hatred,' says agency's chief
20:30
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on April 2, 2022, bodies of civilians lie on Yablunska street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, after the Russian army pulled back from the city. The first body on the picture has been identified as Mykhailo Kovalenko, who was shot dead by Russian soldiers according to relatives interviewed by AFP. When the 62-year-old arrived on Yablunska, he "got out of the vehicle with his hands up" to present himself to a checkpoint manned by Russian soldiers, said Artem, the boyfriend of Kovalenkos daughter. Still, the troops opened fire, said his daughter and his wife, who survived the attack by running away. - The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
'This is the face of the Russian world': Bucha, two years on
03:51
Amanpour Yunus
Corruption allegations are 'harassment,' says Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
09:01
Aman Loiseau
'We are much richer than Russia, we should team up' says French MEP
09:25
People walk by a wall with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas during a rally calling for release of all hostages on January 27, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
'Gaps are still wide' on hostage deal, says Israeli analyst
06:05
gaza hunger food truck
'Israel has essentially weaponized mass starvation and disease,' says analyst
09:15
