Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'You can serve beyond your uniform': Miss America 2024 on defying stereotypes
Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh sits down with CNN for her first national interview since becoming the first active-duty Air Force officer ever to receive the national title.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'You can serve beyond your uniform': Miss America 2024 on defying stereotypes
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum at the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear 911 call requesting ambulance to defense secretary's home
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roger stone
Video Ad Feedback
Trump ally caught on audio recording allegedly threatening to assassinate two prominent Democrats
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and George Conway
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
America Ferrera intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' actress on the standout message she drew from the movie
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iceland drone
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jaguar caught on trail camera
Video Ad Feedback
Camera captures rare jaguar that has never been photographed inside the US before
01:57
Now playing
- Source: KGUN
avalanche myers explainer
Video Ad Feedback
CNN meteorologist explains how Lake Tahoe avalanche happened
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split Peregrine lander miles obrien
Video Ad Feedback
See first image of moon lander after company abandons the mission
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN