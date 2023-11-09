midsize fashion tiktok influencers 01
Why this common, but overlooked 'mid-size' body type is taking over TikTok
On TikTok, the term 'mid-size fashion' as been adopted by influencers like Olivia Tierney, who offer fashion advice, body positivity and community for those with a body type that's often neglected by the fashion industry.
