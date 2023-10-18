Video Ad Feedback
Why Dolly Parton sleeps with her makeup on
In honor of her new book "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," CNN sat down with country legend Dolly Parton to get fashion advice from one of America's most famous style icons.
Source: CNN
