Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
A "black sheep" sweater first worn by the late Princess Diana when she attended a polo match in 1981, while she was engaged to the now King Charles III. sold for $1,143,000 at auction. CNN's Max Foster explains people's fascination with the garment.
Source: CNN
