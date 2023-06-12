HONG KONG, CHINA - MAY 25: Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures are seen in Tsing Yi on May 25, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. The 18-metre-tall inflatable sculptures are some of the tallest rubber ducks in the world, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. The duck duo will make their official debut in a large-scale public art exhibition "DOUBLE DUCKS by Flotentijn Hofman" curated by AllRightsReserved later this year. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Giant rubber duck returns to Hong Kong - with a friend
The giant bath toys were reunited after one half of the duo was briefly deinflated by organizers due to hot weather.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
HONG KONG, CHINA - MAY 25: Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures are seen in Tsing Yi on May 25, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. The 18-metre-tall inflatable sculptures are some of the tallest rubber ducks in the world, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. The duck duo will make their official debut in a large-scale public art exhibition "DOUBLE DUCKS by Flotentijn Hofman" curated by AllRightsReserved later this year. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Giant rubber duck returns to Hong Kong - with a friend
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bear Destin Florida SCREENGRAB
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 060823 WFH Clip Thumb
Has the tide turned against hybrid work?
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A soldier stands next to the wreckage of a plane during the search for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago in the jungles of Caqueta, Colombia May 19, 2023. Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump supporter vpx
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liziane Gutierrez alleged burglar
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing
- Source: KVVU