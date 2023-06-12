Giant rubber duck returns to Hong Kong - with a friend
The giant bath toys were reunited after one half of the duo was briefly deinflated by organizers due to hot weather.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Giant rubber duck returns to Hong Kong - with a friend
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Has the tide turned against hybrid work?
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures men spraying Instagram influencer's dog during alleged robbery
01:51
Now playing- Source: KVVU