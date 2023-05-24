A protester, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
See pro-Ukraine protester cover herself in fake blood on the Cannes red carpet
Ukrainian influencer and model Ilona Chernobai was pulled off the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival after pouring fake blood over herself in protest of the Russian war in Ukraine.
00:50 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
A protester, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
See pro-Ukraine protester cover herself in fake blood on the Cannes red carpet
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers work to capture an alligator they believe bit a man who lost his arm after the attack.
Video shows officials wrangle 10-foot gator they believe bit man
01:22
Now playing
- Source: WBBH
nasa mars perseverance rover belva crater
New video shows NASA rover's stunning view into Mars crater
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shark Bite vpx 2
Gruesome photos show man's leg after shark attack 70 feet underwater
01:32
Now playing
- Source: WPLG
AI mind reading technology neuroscience donie osullivan contd vpx_00002130.png
Neuroscientists test out brain-reading AI on CNN reporter
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Hearing Thumb
Is the explosion of AI a positive or a negative? Here's what some experts think
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Oval Office style
Style experts spot a 'no-no' inside the Oval Office
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Travel Nightmare clip Thumb
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
coyote mom lake tahoe vpx
Camera chronicles lives of a coyote family living under a house
01:35
Now playing
- Source: KMAX
michael block cnntm intv
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon capsule, carrying 4 crew members to the International Space Station, lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, U.S. May 21, 2023. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
See moment of liftoff as manned rocket blasts off to space
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
priyanka chopra ISO wtcw
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on experiencing racism: 'It hits you every time'
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fat joe sidner intv
Fat Joe: Hospitals ignoring order to reveal costs to patients
07:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN