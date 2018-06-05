Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration

In a 2002 interview with CNN, Kate Spade talks about her childhood and her fashion role model.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration

In a 2002 interview with CNN, Kate Spade talks about her childhood and her fashion role model.
Source: CNN