Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    See rare blue diamond that sold for $6.7M

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See rare blue diamond that sold for $6.7M

A rare blue diamond, passed between Europe's royal houses for more than 300 years, has been sold at auction for $6.7 million.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

See rare blue diamond that sold for $6.7M

A rare blue diamond, passed between Europe's royal houses for more than 300 years, has been sold at auction for $6.7 million.
Source: CNN