Video Ad Feedback
South African UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis dreaming of title fight in Africa
UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis says that he's dreaming of bringing a title fight to Africa, and would love to face off against rival Israel Adesanya, who the South African has verbally sparred with in the past. Earlier this year the MMA star beat Sean Strickland for the title by split decision, becoming the first UFC champion from South Africa. CNN's Larry Madowo caught up with Du Plessis at his home gym in Pretoria, where he spoke about his vision for a big fight on the continent against middleweight great Adesanya.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
South African UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis dreaming of title fight in Africa
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Psychologist shares tips for saving teens from dangers of social media
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Stunning images capture the terrifying beauty of the climate crisis
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog's neighborhood find brings in the bomb squad
01:30
Now playing- Source: WFOX/WJAX
Video Ad Feedback
Students launch campaign to get Kevin Bacon to go to their prom. See his reaction
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Famed ballerina reveals she was asked to lighten skin
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Oprah on why she turned to weight-loss drugs
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Baby's underwhelming reaction to first birthday goes viral
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They said it could take 20 years, France will do it in 5. See Notre Dame's stunning restoration
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man reunited with $3M slippers stolen over 20 years ago. See the moment
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures authorities removing 750-pound alligator from home
01:54
Now playing- Source: wkbw
Video Ad Feedback
Watch lava flow from Iceland's volcano... again
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilot shows how cockpit chair allegedly moved on nosediving Boeing plane
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Katespiracies' rise following doctored photo of the Princess of Wales
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CNN anchor says she changed name, hid Arabic skills to avoid discrimination
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Charles Barkley's reaction to Kenan Thompson's impression of him
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN