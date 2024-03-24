LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Shohei Ohtani is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
MLB's highest paid player connected to gambling allegations probe
Major League Baseball announced it has launched an investigation into the allegations surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
