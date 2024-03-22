Video Ad Feedback
England's first foreign manager Sven-Göran Eriksson talks pressure of job
The England Men's National team jobs is arguably one of the most high profile positions in world football. With intense scrutiny at all times, the lens of the paparazzi never too far away and carrying the hopes and dreams of a nation of 60 million on your back, it's one with a unique blend of pressure and privilege. Sven-Göran Eriksson knows just what that feels like. Appointed as the team's first ever overseas manager in 2001 he England's "Golden Generation" -- the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard -- to three major tournaments between 2001 and 2006, though never progressed beyond the quarterfinal stage. Despite the media glare surrounding his personal life and disappointment at major tournaments, Eriksson also enjoyed euphoric moments with England. The Swede has been telling CNN's Amanda Davies why he still hold the job dear to his heart and how prepared himself for what he says is the biggest job in the sport.
