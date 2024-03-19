Former England captain John Terry says it's their year to claim European title

Video Ad Feedback
England's build up to this summer's Euros begins in earnest this international break with heavyweight encounters against Brazil on Saturday followed by Belgium next Tuesday. As ever, the hype and anticipation around England's chances is sky high. After reaching the Semi-Finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the Final of the 2020 Euros, England suffered a set-back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, knocked out in the Quarter-Finals by eventual runners-up France. Could 2024, though, finally be England's year? Former England captain John Terry believes it will. The defender - who represented the team at Euro 2012 - has been telling CNN's Amanda Davies at the recent Globe Soccer Awards 2023 in Dubai why he's more confident than ever of England men's team finally ending their almost 60 year wait for silverware.
