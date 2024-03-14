Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian high jumper pursuing Olympic gold against backdrop of war
Like millions of Ukrainians high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was forced to leave her home after Russia's full scale invasion of her country in February 2022. Training abroad away from her family, adversity has reinvigorated her sense of national pride. Her platform is the high jump. Mahuchikh is the reigning World Champion and is now seeking to emulate that with a gold medal at this summer's Paris Olympics. She's been telling CNN's Amanda Davies why she hopes to put smiles on the faces of her compatriots back home.
