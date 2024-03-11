World number one Scottie Scheffler eyes first-ever Players Championship repeat

A year ago, it seemed like Scottie Scheffler was taking on TPC Sawgrass as if he was playing alone. And by the time he got done with a masterful performance on the final round in THE PLAYERS Championship, that's about how it looked. Scheffler ran off five straight birdies in the middle of his round, built a six-shot lead and left everyone else behind on his way to win the richest prize on the PGA TOUR by five shots. But perhaps he didn't quite bank on his grandmother inadvertently stealing the limelight...12 months on, Scheffler has been catching up with Don Riddell to look ahead to the defense of his title at the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship, and explained that when it comes to Grandma Mary, as well as his golf game, life is sweet.